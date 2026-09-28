Bigg Boss 20: Badshah's estranged wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted; Salman Khan hails her game

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought the second eviction of the season, with Isha Rikhi being shown the exit door. While the elimination came as a shock to several housemates, Salman Khan acknowledged Isha’s conduct during her stint and praised the way she carried herself inside the controversial reality show.

Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20

After announcing her eviction, Salman addressed Isha Rikhi and appreciated her approach to the game. He said, “So Isha, you are coming out today. Kya aapke itne confidence ko toh, yaar, can’t prove you wrong on this, na? Aaiye. Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good. (So Isha, you are coming out today. What can I say about your confidence… I can’t prove you wrong on this, right? Come. Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good.)"

Before revealing the result, Salman created considerable suspense and questioned the housemates about their predictions. He asked, “Kitne logon ko lagta hai ki aaj Isha ghar ja rahi hai? Poore confidence mein. Yahin par toh aap log galat hote ho. Aapko pata hi nahi bahar ki duniya kaise chalti hai. (Today, I’m in the mood. How many people think Isha is going home today? You’re all so confident. This is where you go wrong. You have no idea how the outside world works.)"

Salman went on to explain that the housemates’ assumptions do not always match the audience’s verdict. He said, “It’s a very strange show because aapko aisa lagta hai ki ye ja rahi hai, lekin the viewers of Bigg Boss have voted against her. Matlab ki Isha ko votes mile hain kam. (It’s a very strange show because you feel that she is going to leave, but the viewers of Bigg Boss have voted against her. This means Isha received fewer votes.)"

Isha Rikhi earns Salman Khan's praise

Praising the way Isha presented herself on the show, Salman Khan added, “See, I was saying na, Bigg Boss is a very unpredictable show. So all the very quiet girls and the ladies and the aunties who watch this, and Isha, how she looked on television, how much she spoke, graceful. Uski grace maari nahi thi aapko. (See, I was saying, Bigg Boss is a very unpredictable show. The quiet girls, ladies and aunties who watch this appreciated how Isha looked on television and how she spoke. Her grace did not go unnoticed.)”

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