A new emotional twist is seen inside the Bigg Boss 20 house as Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, opens up about his growing feelings for Kanika Mann. During a conversation with Kanika and Love Gill, Gullu hints that their bond is turning into something more than friendship. While Kanika initially responds playfully, a later one on one talk between the two took an emotional turn, leaving the actress in tears.

Gullu confesses his feelings for Kanika Mann

The conversation begins when Gullu expresses that he is developing feelings for Kanika Mann. When she did not immediately respond, he jokingly asks, "Bol na gungi hai kya? I love you thodi bol diya maine." Love Gill then teases him for not being direct, prompting Gullu to clarify, "I like you bola hai maine yaar. Pasand hai mereko."

Kanika responded by saying that she liked him too, but appeared to view their connection as friendship. She said, "Par aise toh Gullu mujhe bhi tu pasand hai na." However, Gullu clarifies that his feelings intensified, adding, "Pasand hai, but jyada hone lagi hai ab." He even joked, "Meri galti maine dragon ko pasand kar liya." When Kanika questioned whether he was serious, he firmly replied, "Main serious hoon yaar."

Kanika Mann breaks down while talking to Gullu

Things took a more serious turn when the two spoke privately. Gullu is seen asking Kanika, "Aise hi rahegi kya doubtful?" Their conversation revolves around her hesitation to develop an emotional connection and the fear of getting hurt. Kanika eventually breaks down, admitting that she has always been comfortable being on her own. She shares, "Akele hi rahi hoon lekin hurt nahi huyi hoon."

Gullu also asks whether she had been in a relationship over the past 2.5 years. Kanika reveals that she had deliberately maintained distance from people to prevent them from getting emotionally attached, fearing that she might end up hurting them.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is available for streaming on JioHotstar daily at 9 PM and airs at 10:30 PM on ColorsTV.

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