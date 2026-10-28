Bigg Boss 20: Gullu and Yung DSA get into a physical altercation during captaincy task on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 20 has entered another eventful week, with tensions rising inside the house as contestants compete for captaincy. The latest captaincy task took an ugly turn when Gullu and Yung DSA got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kanika Mann could emerge as the house’s next captain.

Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task turns ugly

In the latest episode, current captain Mahhi Vij was removed from the captaincy race after six contestants voted against her. However, she was subsequently appointed as the sanchalak for the upcoming task. Contestants had to position themselves according to the shape announced by Bigg Boss, with those failing to secure a spot being eliminated from the task. As the housemates fought hard to gain an advantage, tensions escalated, eventually leading to a confrontation between Gullu and Yung DSA.

Gullu and Yung DSA get into a fight

The disagreement between the two contestants quickly turned physical, with both seen shoving each other during the altercation. Gullu lashed out at Yung, making a personal remark and issuing a threat. He said, "Tere jaise log kachhe dhote hain... Ek maarunga, saare baal gir jayenge!" Yung DSA was quick to respond, firing back with an equally sharp remark. He said, "Baal pe mat jaa tujh jaise ko salary pe rakhta hu."

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Kanika Mann could become the next captain changing dynamics. Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Viewers can also follow the contestants through the 24-hour live feed on JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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