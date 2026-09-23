Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals to Qazi Touqeer his '2024 secret marriage lasted 4 to 5 months', talks about low phase

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has made a shocking revelation about his personal life on Bigg Boss 20. The reality TV star revealed that he was previously married and his marriage ended in divorce within just four to five months. Gullu said he went through an extremely difficult phase but chose not to speak about it publicly at the time.

Gullu opens up on his marriage

While speaking to Qazi Touqeer inside the Bigg Boss house, Gullu opened up about the period he described as his “low phase.” He said, “It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak. I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself.” He subsequently revealed that his divorce took place in 2024.

Gullu recalls pressure to get married

Opening up about the circumstances surrounding his marriage, Gullu said, “Bahut tagdi cheez se nikal kar aaya hoon main. Vahan se bhaag ke aaya hoon main jaise taise. I was married for 4.5-5 months. Humari side naa aaj bhi shaadiyan jaldi karte hain. Pressure rehta hai ki aap aur karoge kya? Aap kuch kar nahi rahe toh shaadi kar lo.”

His family stopped talking to him

Gullu further recalled how a picture from his wedding surfaced online while he was still married and participating in Roadies. He said, “After that, I got used to being alone. I thought nothing could go more wrong than this; life would now get better only. I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying with my friends in Goa.”

He further said, “At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn't divorced at that time. When I was doing Roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on being in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced. I thought game over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me.”

The latest season of Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

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