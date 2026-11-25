As Bigg Boss 20 gears up for its much-awaited family week, fans are curious to know which contestants will receive visits from their loved ones. ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi has confirmed that she will not be entering the house to meet him. Explaining her decision, she revealed that she wants to stay away from any further controversy and enjoy her time outside the show.

Kaashvi reveals why she won't enter Bigg Boss 20

During a recent interaction, a fan asked Kaashvi whether she would visit ScoutOP during family week. Responding to the question, she said, “Yaar family week ke liye main already kaafi pehle hi mana kar chuki thi” (I had already declined the invitation to visit during family week a long time ago).

Explaining her stance further, Kaashvi added, “Problematic nahi hona hai mujhe aur, problem nahi chahiye. Mujhe bas chill karna hai” (I don't want to get into any more trouble or deal with any problems. I just want to chill). When asked whom she would prefer to see entering the house instead, she suggested, “Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai, I think one of these guys should go, that is my opinion.”

She also recalled going against her parents' wishes during her previous appearance on the show. “Last time also I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. Once I got off the stage I told them. But still I don't wish to be a part,” she shared, making it clear that she does not want to be involved this time.

Kaashvi confronts ScoutOP on Weekend Ka Vaar

Kaashvi's decision comes after her appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, where she confronted ScoutOP over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. The couple, who have reportedly been together for around five years, found their relationship under scrutiny after ScoutOP and Love's frequent interactions inside the house became a talking point.

Although the two contestants maintained that their bond was sibling-like, Kaashvi questioned ScoutOP's boundaries during the confrontation. She also faced criticism for some of her remarks about Love and later apologized, clarifying that her intention was to hold ScoutOP accountable rather than target another woman. She acknowledged that certain comments were insensitive and could have been expressed better. Following the confrontation, ScoutOP appeared visibly disturbed and was subsequently seen distancing himself from Love.

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