Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann wins captaincy task, secures immunity from upcoming elimination on Salman Khan's show

The competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting more intense with every passing day. In the latest development, actress Kanika Mann has emerged victorious in the captaincy task, securing the coveted position of the new house captain. Her win not only gives her authority over the house but also provides her with a major advantage in the game, as she earns immunity from the upcoming elimination round.

Kanika Mann wins the captaincy task

The latest episode witnessed contestants competing against each other in a challenging captaincy task, with everyone determined to take charge of the house. After a closely fought competition, Kanika managed to defeat her fellow housemates and emerged as the winner. With this victory, the Naagin 7 actress has officially become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Along with the captaincy title, Kanika has secured immunity from the upcoming elimination round, giving her a significant advantage in the competition. It ensures that she will remain safe from the next eviction process, allowing her to focus on strengthening her position in the game. From managing household duties to maintaining discipline among contestants, Kanika will now have to handle several challenges while navigating the complicated relationships inside the house.

Recently, viewers witnessed on the show that Gullu and Yung DSA had got into a physical altercation. It was during their fight that Manish Goel fell ill on the show. Also, ScoutOP and Love Gill have further grown apart on the reality show.

About Bigg Boss 20

With tensions and disagreements continuing to unfold on Salman Khan-hosted show, all eyes will be on how Kanika handles her new responsibilities and whether her decisions create further conflicts. It will be interesting to see how the other housemates react to her leadership and whether she manages to maintain a balance.

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