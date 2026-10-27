Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill breaks down after ScoutOP controversy, accuses him saying ‘You spoiled my whole career’

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has intensified after Love Gill broke down emotionally following the confrontation involving fellow contestant ScoutOP and his girlfriend, Kaashvi. The situation escalated after host Rohit Shetty addressed Love and ScoutOP’s closeness during Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with Kaashvi confronting the duo over their equation. The October 26th episode captured the emotional aftermath, as Love struggled to deal with concerns about her reputation outside the house.

Scout OP decides to distance himself from Love

Following Kaashvi’s objections, ScoutOP decided to ‘cut her off’ completely, making it clear that his girlfriend was his priority. Meanwhile, fellow contestant Yung DSA spoke to ScoutOP privately and questioned his handling of the situation. He reminded ScoutOP that Love had previously encouraged him to maintain boundaries in their friendship, asking why he had failed to follow the same advice himself.

Overwhelmed by the situation, Love broke down multiple times and was eventually taken to the medical room after experiencing breathlessness while crying. She later confronted Scout about the potential consequences of their interactions being discussed publicly and expressed fears that the controversy could affect her career.

Love said, “Main to kisi ko muh dikhane ke layak nahi rahi, mere character ki tune dhajjiya uda di hai. Bahar ja ke kya bolenge log mere bare mein, jo cheeze hongi vo erase nahi hogi social media se. You just spoiled my whole career.” Love also expressed disappointment over Scout’s failure to defend her when questions were raised about their bond.

Kaashvi on Love and Scout

During her confrontation, Kaashvi questioned Love’s physical proximity to ScoutOP and asked whether she behaved similarly with her own brothers. She also described ScoutOP’s behavior as “disgusted” and urged him to maintain distance from Love. Kaashvi further claimed that Scout’s fanbase “despises” Love and accused her of emotionally manipulating him for the game.

She later apologized for using certain words that hurt people’s sentiments. With ScoutOP choosing to prioritize his relationship and Love expressing fears about her public image, the controversy has added another layer of tension to the Bigg Boss 20 house.