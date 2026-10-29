Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill is left shocked after ScoutOP nominates her for eviction; Gamer explains his decision

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continues to intensify as personal equations begin to affect the game. In the latest nomination task, gamer ScoutOP nominated Punjabi actress Love Gill, leaving her emotional and sparking more buzz about their strained bond. The distance between the two has reportedly grown since Scout’s girlfriend, Kashvi Hiranandani, entered the house.

ScoutOP nominates Love Gill amid growing differences

Explaining his decision, ScoutOP recalled the events of the past two days and made it clear that he wanted to move forward without carrying the baggage of their recent differences. His decision came as a shock to Love Gill, who believed the bond they had shared over the previous weeks was genuine. With their personal equation becoming increasingly complicated, ScoutOP’s nomination has raised questions about whether their ongoing fallout is influencing their game.

Love Gill gets emotional after the nomination

Following the task, Love opened up about how deeply the situation had affected her. Expressing her frustration, she said she was not a robot who could simply switch off her emotions. She also revealed that the constant advice from fellow housemates was upsetting her and that she had not been sleeping properly for several days. Love added that she could not forget the 40-50 days she had spent with ScoutOP overnight and needed time to recover emotionally.

Her breakdown left the other contestants stunned, while Kashvi’s presence during the confrontation added to the tension. Her reaction to Love’s emotional moment also made buzz. The tension between Love and ScoutOP escalated after Kashvi entered the house during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Questioning their growing closeness, Kashvi accused Love of trying to get closer to ScoutOP and urged him to maintain appropriate boundaries. Since then, ScoutOP has appeared to distance himself from Love, making the shift in their relationship increasingly noticeable. With ScoutOP now nominating Love, their strained equation has become another major talking point in the house.

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