Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill opens up on impact of body shaming on her, says 'Being slim doesn’t mean...'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Love Gill gets candid about her long-standing struggle with body shaming while speaking with Aman Gandhi. Recalling her childhood, Love shares how her appearance often became a topic of discussion. She explains that being judged did not stop. At one point, she was criticized for being overweight, and after losing weight, she was instead told that she looked excessively thin.

Love Gill opens up about body shaming on Bigg Boss 20

Aman also opens up about facing similar comments because of his slim physique, creating a heartfelt moment between the two contestants. Love highlights how society tends to attach assumptions without considering what they may be going through emotionally. The constant scrutiny, she admits, made her feel as though her appearance could never meet other people's expectations.

About Bigg Boss 20

Kanika Mann is the first contestant who entered the BB house. She is a television host and actor from Haryana. Salman Khan welcomed her to the show and took a dig at her Naagin 7 character. Aasif Khan, best known for Panchayat, is taking a big leap by joining the show.

Popular Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has also entered Bigg Boss Season 20 as a contestant. This will be a big transition in her career as the sportswoman is now taking over the glamor world. Besides her, Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey made her entry into the show. She was also a part of Bhojpuri Bawaal. Mahhi Vij, who is a popular Television actor, is also a participant in BB 20.

Aman Gandhi, best known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is entering the controversial reality TV show. He is popular for playing Hrithik Virani in the much-loved TV show. Karan Wahi’s ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh is participating in the show. Other contestants who are joining the reality show are Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi and more.

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