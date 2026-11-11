Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij breaks down as Love Gill drags her separation with Jay Bhanushali into an argument

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continues to intensify as Mahhi Vij and Love Gill get involved in a heated confrontation. What began as a disagreement over the ‘homebreaker’ remark soon turned personal, with Mahhi breaking down after Love brought up her separation from Jay Bhanushali. The latest promo of the upcoming episode offers a glimpse of the emotional showdown, with the actress firmly asking Love to keep her personal life out of their arguments.

Mahhi Vij warns Love Gill against bringing up Jay Bhanushali

The latest promo shows Mahhi Vij visibly upset as her argument with Love escalates. Reacting to the mention of her personal life, the actress warns Love against dragging her husband into their disagreements. Losing her composure, Mahhi tells her, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this).”

As Love attempts to explain her perspective to the other contestants, she says, “Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘home breaker... (Just as she used a word like ‘home breaker’ for me…)’” However, the exchange leaves Mahhi increasingly emotional, and she eventually walks out of the room in tears.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants question Mahhi Vij on ‘home breaker’ remark

The controversy began during a nomination task when Love confronted Mahhi over allegedly calling her a ‘home breaker’. Clarifying her statement, Mahhi explained that the remark came up during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had called her ‘ping pong’. She maintained that she had only asked ScoutOP how Love would react if she used that particular word for her and insisted that it had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything outside the house.

The promo also features Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA questioning Mahhi about her choice of words. They point out the contradiction in expecting others to avoid personal remarks while using a potentially hurtful label herself. The confrontation appears to be part of a task in which housemates take turns expressing their grievances against Mahhi while she wears special equipment.

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