Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij deems the Salman Khan-hosted show as ‘divorcee special’ with Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom

Bigg Boss 20 has kicked off with its signature mix of drama, candid revelations and tense exchanges. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season saw the 16 contestants settle into the house while getting to know one another. Among the conversations that grabbed attention was one involving Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom, as the trio’s personal lives became a topic of discussion.

Mahhi Vij talks about their ‘second innings’

Mahhi, who separated from actor Jay Bhanushali last year, was seen speaking to Isha about relationships and life after separation. While Mahhi continues to co-parent her daughter with Jay, she has chosen to keep details of her personal life private. During their conversation, Mahhi described Bigg Boss as a fresh chapter and made a striking observation about the contestants.

She told Isha, "Tell me who has an affair with whom outside. Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Mary Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special (There are three divorcees on the show you, me and that boxer (Mary Kom). Our second innings is already underway; it’s a divorcee special)."

Isha Rikhi wants her own identity

Mahhi later asked Isha why she decided to enter the reality show. Isha Rikhi explained that she has deliberately maintained a private life and wants viewers to know her beyond her relationships. She said, "A lot of people don't know me because I have always been a little private."

When Mahhi pointed out, "You are all over the internet for the past 2 months," Isha clarified her stance, saying, "I don't want people to know me as someone's girlfriend or wife. I want to be known for my name and identity."

Mary Kom refuses to discuss her private life

Mahhi also attempted to speak to Mary Kom about her separation, but the boxing champion made it clear that she did not want to address the matter. Mahhi maintained that discussing an ex-partner did not necessarily have to involve negativity, suggesting there could also be positive memories.

However, Isha appeared visibly upset by the repeated discussion and questioned Mahhi's eagerness to bring up a sensitive subject that both women had chosen to avoid. The exchange added another layer of tension to an already eventful opening episode.

Bigg Boss 20 begins with drama

The season premiered on September 6, with Salman introducing all 16 contestants. A captaincy task has already taken place, with Qazi Touqeer serving as the sanchalak, setting the stage for more confrontations and alliances inside the house.

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