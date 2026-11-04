Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij expresses anger, warns to quit over negative portrayal; Says ‘I will not continue...’

Mahhi Vij is having an emotional time inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, the actress will be seen breaking down after Love Gill’s mother questions her remarks about her daughter during a family task. Upset over the situation, Mahhi will also confront the show, accusing them of portraying her negatively and threatening to walk out of the show.

Mahhi Vij faces backlash from Love Gill’s mother

The drama unfolds during a special task in which contestants receive messages and photographs from their families. However, they must either sacrifice their lifeline or destroy another contestant’s family message to allow them to hear their loved ones. As Love Gill receives her mother’s audio message, the latter calls out Mahhi Vij over a remark she made during an earlier argument. “I just want to tell Mahhiji, you should think that you have a daughter too,” Love’s mother says, repeating Mahhi’s comment in Punjabi.

Mahhi Vij warns about quitting Bigg Boss 20

The controversy stems from the Love Gill-Scout OP-Kaashvi incident, when Mahhi told Arishfa, “I don’t want to bring up this conversation because Scout is involved; I don’t want him to be involved, nahi toh main do-minute main isko nanga karke bol deti that you don’t have any self-respect. His girlfriend came and insulted you, and you are still dying to get his attention.”

Although Mahhi denies making the comment, the incident leaves her visibly disturbed. Later, while speaking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa, she breaks down and expresses her frustration with the show's makers. “I am just feeling that they are only showing my comments. If this is the scene, I will not continue on the show. I don’t even want the money; they can go to hell.”

She further adds, “I feel so heavy. Why are they targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who are watching. Everyone talks here and makes comments; they say things more than I do. I am not here to spoil my name like this; I can’t continue like this.”

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