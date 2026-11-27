A heated argument between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill in the Bigg Boss 20 house has brought back memories of one of the most controversial contestants in the show's history, Priyanka Jagga. During the ongoing cage punishment task, Mahhi took a dig at Love by comparing her behavior and appearance to Priyanka. The remark left Love confused and soon became a talking point among the housemates.

Mahhi Vij compares Love Gill to Priyanka Jagga

Following their confrontation, Mahhi discussed the argument with other contestants and hinted that her remark had left Love speechless. She said, “Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai.” However, Love seemed unfamiliar with the name and turned to Kanika Mann and Gullu to ask, “Priyanka kaun hai?”

Kanika, too, appeared puzzled by Mahhi's comparison and questioned whether Priyanka had a negative reputation. She said, “Mujhe ye baat samajh nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?” The conversation eventually led the contestants to recall Priyanka's controversial stint on Bigg Boss 10.

The comparison also caught Priyanka's attention. The former contestant seemingly reacted to the discussion by resharing a fan-made video, defending her game on the reality show. Her social media activity brought her back into the spotlight nearly a decade after her controversial appearance.

About Priyanka Jagga's exit from Bigg Boss 10

Priyanka's journey on Bigg Boss 10 came to an abrupt end in December 2016 following a heated confrontation with host Salman Khan. She had faced criticism for making personal remarks about fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman confronted Priyanka over her comments and showed the housemates footage of her remarks. The discussion escalated, eventually leading him to ask her to leave the house. He also warned Colors TV that he would end his association with the channel if she appeared on any of its shows again.

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