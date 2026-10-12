Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull enter Salman Khan's show as wildcards; All about the new contestants

Bigg Boss 20 saw actor Manish Goel enter the show as its first wildcard contestant, followed by social media influencer Nakul Dhull. From popular television shows to reality TV appearances, here’s everything to know about the two new participants.



Who is Manish Goel? All about the actor

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a fresh twist with Manish Goel entering the house as its first wildcard contestant. Initially introduced as a guest, Manish surprised the housemates when host Salman Khan revealed that he would be staying on as a contestant. With decades of experience in the entertainment industry, the actor is no stranger to television audiences.

Manish has appeared in several popular Hindi shows, including Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Devi, Bhagyalakshmi, Ayushman Bhava, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News. More recently, he played Raghav Singh in Anupamaa.

The actor has previously participated in multiple reality shows like Nach Baliye alongside his wife, Poonam Narula, where the couple finished as runners-up. Manish also appeared in Zara Nachke Dikha, Say Shava Shava, and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. In 2013, he won the celebrity cooking show Welcome- Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, and later hosted BIG Memsaab.



Who is second wildcard Nakul Dhull?

Following Manish’s entry, social media influencer Nakul Dhull became the second wildcard contestant during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar. With over one million followers on social media, Nakul brings a different background to the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After entering the house, Nakul told the contestants that he gives tuition classes to students in Classes 11 and 12. On the contrary, ScoutOP pointed out that he creates content on social media. Nakul’s arrival also brought attention to an old controversy involving a viral prank video that was highly criticized online.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar daily at 9 PM and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

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