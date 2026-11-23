Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed another unexpected exit, but this time, it was not a result of audience voting. Television actor Manish Goel, who entered Salman Khan's reality show as a wildcard contestant, has left the house due to a leg injury. The announcement was made by the host during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, bringing his journey to an early end.

Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss 20

During the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan informed the housemates about Manish Goel's exit. The actor had joined the show on Day 35 as a wildcard contestant but was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons. Unlike a regular eviction, his departure was not determined by audience votes. Consequently, the contestant who received the fewest votes was spared from elimination this week.

Manish had entered the reality show alongside Nakul Dhull, whose stint ended within 48 hours following his removal after a physical altercation with Gullu. During his time inside the house, Manish also grabbed attention for his changing equation with fellow contestant Qazi Tauqeer.

Bigg Boss 20: Meet the top 10 contestants

Following Manish's exit, the show has officially reached its top 10 stage. The contestants still competing for the coveted title are Qazi Tauqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Young DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, and Gullu. With the finale approaching, the remaining housemates will have to strengthen their game to stay ahead of the competition.

What happened during Weekend Ka Vaar?

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured a discussion about friendships and trust inside the house. A friend of Young DSA questioned ScoutOP over revealing Young's biggest secret. ScoutOP clarified that he had discussed the matter only with Love Gill and Kanika Mann, claiming that he had done so out of genuine concern. Young expressed disappointment over his personal information being shared, although the two appeared to resolve their differences.

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