Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti reveals surviving on vada pav, getting Rs 25000 monthly allowance

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has found herself at the centre of social media chatter following her recent comments about her upbringing and financial struggles. The daughter of actor Manoj Tiwari, Rhiti opened up about her relationship with her father and explained why she does not consider herself privileged despite coming from a well-known family.

Rhiti Tiwari doesn’t consider herself privileged

During a conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Rhiti spoke about her parents’ separation and shared that her father did not live with her while she was growing up. She said she could meet him only once a year but chose to build a closer relationship with him after turning 18. Speaking about her father’s success, she said, "The things he has earned- his wealth, money, name, fame and opportunities- none of that came to me. What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room. And he made one thing very clear to me: he is not going to help me with my career."

Rhiti further recalled the advice Manoj gave her about building her career independently. She said, "Nothing in a bad way. He told me, ‘If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I’m not going to do it for you.’ I didn’t have enough money to go out and learn because my father wouldn’t give me anything. It wasn't like I would get whatever I asked for."

Rhiti on getting Rs 25,000 monthly allowance

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant also spoke about the monthly allowance she received and claimed that she had to manage her expenses within Rs 20,000-25,000. She said, "I used to get a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000-25,000. And do you think anyone can get through a month with that? Main kabhi kabhi din mein 10 rupay ka vada pav khaati hoon taaki pet bhar jaaye. 500 rupay ka disel bharwaati hoon, jitna zarurat hai bus (Sometimes, I would eat a Rs 10 vada pav twice a day just to fill my stomach. I would put just Rs 500 worth of diesel in the car, just enough for what I needed)."

Explaining why she feels her life was different from what people assume, Rhiti added, "Everyone thinks I came with a very big silver spoon in my mouth, but no, I am just a layman. So, it’s tough."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 features a new format in which contestants get two chances to survive their journey in the house. Rohed Khan has already been eliminated from the season, while Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi are currently nominated for eviction this week. The reality show airs on Colors TV and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

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