Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom loses her second lifeline and gets evicted from Salman Khan's show, bids an emotional adieu

Boxing champion Mary Kom’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 has come to an end. The star boxer was evicted from the reality show recently, leaving several housemates emotional. Her exit, particularly, affected Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey, as the contestants gathered to bid farewell to the sporting icon.

Rohit Shetty announces Mary Kom’s eviction

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, filmmaker Rohit Shetty stepped in as the host in place of Salman Khan. He announced Mary Kom’s elimination after she lost both her lifelines, bringing her stint in the house to a close.

Mary expressed gratitude for the experience and encouraged the others. She said, “Main itna din khel paya, itna experience mila. Bahut acha laga. I hope they will miss me. Acha khel ke aana hai. Personalities dikha ke aana hai. Ring mein kisi ko nahi chodungi”. (Thank you guys. It felt good spending time with you guys. Honestly, playing for so many days and getting this experience was great. I hope you will miss me. Please play well and show your personalities. If you’d met me in the ring, I wouldn’t have spared any of you.)

Mary Kom’s journey on Bigg Boss

Before leaving, Mary encouraged Gullu to continue playing well and told Arishfa Khan that she reminded her of her own daughter. In a heartwarming moment, the contestants came together to sing ‘You are a champion’ as they bid her goodbye.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar. The season features personalities from entertainment, sports and social media, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Arishfa Khan, Tanmay Singh (Scoutop), Yung DSA, and Rohed Khan among others.

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