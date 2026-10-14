Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull gets into physical fight with Gullu, confronts Qazi Touqeer; Mahhi Vij demands eviction

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a major showdown just days after two wildcards, Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull entered the house during Weekend Ka Vaar. Nakul has now landed in trouble after getting into a physical altercation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, leaving the housemates shocked.

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

The drama unfolded after the nomination task when Nakul confronted Qazi Touqeer over his alleged comments about ScoutOP. Nakul accused Qazi of talking behind ScoutOP’s back and claimed that he had spat in his ear. He then called ScoutOP to address the matter. Qazi defended himself, explaining that the comment was made in jest, and asked Gullu to make Nakul understand the situation.

However, the discussion quickly escalated when Nakul charged at Gullu and pushed him. Gullu retaliated, and the ensuing scuffle saw Nakul tear the sweater Gullu was wearing. The other contestants immediately intervened and attempted to separate the two.

Mahhi Vij demands Nakul’s eviction

Mahhi Vij was visibly furious over Nakul’s behavior and was heard shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. Even as the housemates tried to calm him down, Nakul continued attempting to approach Gullu, seemingly unwilling to let the matter rest. Several female contestants also expressed concerns about their safety in the house and condemned the incident. Mahhi demanded Nakul’s eviction from the show.

Bigg Boss reprimands contestants

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Bigg Boss summoned all the contestants to the living room and reprimanded them over the incident. Calling the physical fight a ‘major’ violation of the show’s rules, Bigg Boss left viewers waiting to find out what action would be taken against Nakul.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 follows the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, which gives contestants a second chance at survival inside the house. Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom, Yung DSA, ScoutOP and Aasif Khan are among those who have already lost one of their lives. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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