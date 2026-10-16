Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer recalls rejecting Ektaa R Kapoor’s TV offer, says people claimed he had ‘a bigger fish to fry’

Qazi Touqeer, who shot to fame after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005, revisited an interesting chapter of his career during a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aamrapali Dubey. The singer recalled how his reality show victory brought him several acting opportunities, including an offer from producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

Qazi Touqeer recalls Ektaa R Kapoor’s offer

Recalling their meeting in 2005, Qazi Touqeer revealed that Ektaa offered him a television show centered on a rockstar. However, the singer, who was only 20 at the time, admitted that he struggled to understand the character she was describing. He even confessed that he was distracted by her rings during the conversation. Unsure about how to decline the offer directly, he relied on Anupama, who had accompanied him to the meeting, to communicate his decision.

Qazi explained that he already had a film commitment and had signed a contract, which prevented him from accepting the television project. He recalled that his decision was initially accepted without any confrontation. However, what followed the next morning took him by surprise.

‘Qazi ditched Ektaa Kapoor’: Singer recalls scrutiny

Qazi revealed that he was portrayed in a negative light as having rejected Ektaa for a supposedly bigger opportunity. Recalling the coverage, he said what was written in the reports, “Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.” The singer said the reports affected his public image, leaving him with little opportunity to explain his side of the story. He also pointed out that social media was not available at the time, making it difficult to counter the narrative being circulated about him.

Which show was Qazi offered?

Qazi had previously identified the show as Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, a popular television drama featuring Iqbal Khan as Angad, the rockstar at the center of the story.

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