Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari drops special post for Qazi Touqeer after her exit, says ‘I have got your back’

Bigg Boss Season 20, hosted by Salman Khan, recently saw actor Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, get evicted from the show. Now, the former contestant has penned a new post dedicated to Qazi Touqeer, celebrating their camaraderie.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari dedicates special post for Qazi Touqeer

Taking to her social media handle, Rhiti Tiwari penned, “I’ve got your back. And when I am back, I’ll have it again.” The series of pictures she shared captured some of the final moments inside the Bigg Boss 20 house before Rhiti walked out through the main gate.

Here’s the post:

Rhiti and Qazi shared a complicated dynamic on Bigg Boss 20 . While Qazi generally maintained a cordial relationship with her, Rhiti was often critical of his behavior. Their relationship came under the spotlight after Salman Khan questioned Rhiti about her remarks concerning Qazi. The situation escalated further after the Bollywood superstar accused Qazi of pretending to be unwell for the sake of entertainment.

During the following Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed Rhiti’s comments about Qazi and asked her to explain her stance. He criticised her language and behaviour towards Uditi and Qazi, while praising Qazi and Uditi for handling the situation calmly.

The actor also criticised Rhiti’s performance in the diss battle, calling it the worst diss he had seen. He told her that while Qazi had handled the insults gracefully, she appeared to consider herself a rockstar despite not receiving the same response from others.

Following the backlash, Rhiti apologised to her housemates and attempted to mend her relationships. However, during a mid-week captaincy twist on October 2, the captaincy contenders, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, were tasked with taking away a “lifeline” from the contestant who had contributed the least to the house.

Now, after all the drama over the past few weeks, Rhiti has dedicated her first post following her exit to Qazi himself. Moreover, many viewers have also speculated that Rhiti’s eviction may only be temporary and that she could return to the show later.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan questions Qazi Touqeer on ‘Lollipop’ comment at Kanika Mann, says "Aapka intention galat..."