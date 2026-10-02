Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari gets evicted from show after Salman Khan’s heated words on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, has been packed with heated discussions and major twists. Now, actor Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, has been evicted from the show following a mid-week elimination.

Rhiti Tiwari gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 , the house got its three contenders for the captaincy task. Bigg Boss then called them to the confession room and asked whom they thought had made the least contribution among the nominated contestants.

While Mahhi initially took Mary Kom’s name and Yung DSA named Aman Gandhi, Uditi chose Rhiti Tiwari. The other two later agreed with her. Uditi said she found Rhiti’s personality confusing, while Rhiti’s sudden change in behaviour towards Qazi Touqeer had also raised eyebrows.

Last week, Rhiti said she hated Qazi and hurled abuses at him during a diss battle task. She also accused him of physically charging at her during the task. However, instead of supporting Rhiti, Salman Khan criticised her language and behaviour towards Uditi and Qazi. He praised Qazi and Uditi for handling the situation calmly.

Salman Khan also criticised Rhiti’s performance in the diss battle, calling it the worst diss he had seen. He told her that while Qazi had handled the insults gracefully, she appeared to consider herself a rockstar despite not receiving the same response from others. Salman further pointed out that Rhiti was Manoj Tiwari’s daughter and that people could attribute her presence to nepotism. He stressed that she would now have to build her own identity and that any credit or blame for her actions should rest with her rather than her father.

However, there has been speculation online that Rhiti may have been sent to the secret room instead of being permanently evicted.

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