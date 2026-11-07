Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan celebrates show's milestone of 100 crore watch hours with special cake cutting

Salman Khan has a big reason to celebrate as Bigg Boss 20 achieves a remarkable milestone in its two-decade-long television journey. The reality show has crossed 100 crore watch hours in only 60 days, making it the first season in the franchise's history to reach the feat. Marking the achievement on the sets, the Bollywood superstar cut a specially arranged multi-tier cake and expressed his gratitude to audiences for their continued love and support.

Salman Khan cuts cake as Bigg Boss 20 creates history

In a video shared by the makers, Salman Khan was seen celebrating the show's impressive viewership record with the team. The actor, who has been an integral part of the Bigg Boss franchise for several years, joined the celebrations as JioHotstar and Colors TV acknowledged the audience's contribution to the show's success. The milestone is particularly noteworthy as the twentieth season managed to accumulate the reported 100 crore viewing hours within just two months of its premiere.

The achievement also adds another significant chapter to Bigg Boss' journey. With Salman continuing to host the reality show, the latest season has managed to maintain considerable audience engagement across its television and digital platforms.

Bigg Boss 20's contestant controversies

While the makers have plenty to celebrate, Bigg Boss 20 has not been without its share of controversies. The season has witnessed several disagreements and discussions surrounding the contestants Mahhi Vija, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, Yung DSA, Arishfa Khan among others, keeping viewers engaged with the developments inside the house. Despite the initial criticism and ongoing disagreements, the show's reported viewership milestone highlights its continued popularity among audiences.

As Bigg Boss completes 20 years on Indian television, crossing 100 crore watch hours in just 60 days marks a major achievement for the franchise and its long-standing association with Salman Khan.

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