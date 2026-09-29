Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan opens up on going shirtless in the show, says ‘Abhi 6 pack nahi, work in progress hai’

Salman Khan recently addressed his much-talked-about shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The superstar clarified that he did not take off his shirt to flaunt a perfectly sculpted physique. Instead, he wanted to show that he is still working on getting back into shape for his next film.

Salman Khan on going shirtless in Bigg Boss 20

Speaking about the viral moment, Salman explained that his intention was quite different from what many assumed. “Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack (I took my shirt off because I wanted to show that I don’t have a six-pack right now),” he said.

The actor went on to reveal that he still has around one to two months to work on his physique. He also admitted that he was surprised by the response to his appearance. “Unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi. Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine. (I don’t know why, but people liked how my body looked. But I don’t have it yet. I still have time, about one or two months. It’s a work in progress. It’s not like I got fit and then decided to show it. I showed it when I was unfit),” said Salman.

Last week, Salman surprised viewers when he went shirtless during an episode while addressing the body-shaming he and other celebrities face from trolls online. He removed his makeup and shirt in an impromptu moment, turning the conversation into one of the episode’s most discussed highlights.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as its host. The latest contestant to be eliminated from the reality show was Isha Rikhi, as the competition continues to unfold inside the house.

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