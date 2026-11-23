Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 memorable for contestants Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer. The host not only acknowledged Arishfa's long-standing dream of working with him but also promised Qazi a musical opportunity after his stint on the reality show. The special interaction left both contestants on cloud nine.

Salman Khan promises Arishfa Khan a chance to work with him

During the episode, Arishfa Khan opens up about her admiration for Salman and reveals that working with the superstar had been her dream for years. She also recalls a childhood wish of coming to Mumbai to marry him, admitting that the actor had been her childhood crush. When she asked whether she would ever get an opportunity to work with him, Salman assures her that he would fulfil her dream.

The superstar also playfully teased Arishfa about her outspoken personality and constant chatter. When she asked whether he enjoys listening to her talk or ever got annoyed, Salman called her "adorable", indicating that he liked hearing her speak. Their lighthearted exchange showcased the comfortable rapport they shared.

Salman Khan offers Qazi Touqeer a song after Bigg Boss 20

Salman later turned his attention to Qazi Touqeer, who has impressed viewers with his singing abilities on the show. Recognizing his musical talent, the actor made a special promise, saying, "Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song." Qazi was visibly thrilled by the offer and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Bigg Boss contestants who worked with Salman Khan

This is not the first time a contestant's journey on Bigg Boss has opened doors to professional opportunities with Salman. Shehnaaz Gill, who became a fan favorite on Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut alongside him in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Similarly, Sana Khan and Santosh Shukla appeared in Jai Ho, while Armaan Kohli featured in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Bigg Boss 9 contestant Nora Fatehi also shared screen space with Salman in Bharat.

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