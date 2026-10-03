Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan questions Qazi Touqeer on ‘Lollipop’ comment at Kanika Mann, says "Aapka intention galat..."

Salman Khan is set to address Qazi Touqeer’s controversial ‘lollipop’ remark aimed at Kanika Mann during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. In a new promo, the superstar is seen questioning Qazi over his repeated attempts to justify the comment instead of offering a straightforward apology to Kanika.

Salman Khan slams Qazi Touqeer’s approach

The promo was captioned: “Salman ne li @qazitouqeer_official ki class aur @officialkanikamann ki side Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje ColorsTV par."

Salman calls out Qazi’s repeated justification

The promo opens with Salman reprimanding Qazi for continuing to defend his actions. He tells him, “Qazi, jab aapka intentions kisi ko galat laga you shouldve just backed out. Lekin aap lage rahe nonstop like a stuck record."

Salman then turns to Kanika and asks whether Qazi had apologized to her. The actress responds, “Inme bahut hawa aagayi hai (He’s become to full of himself).” Qazi immediately interjects, claiming that he had tried to apologize.

Responding to Qazi’s explanation, Salman says, “Humne nahi dekha aapko inhe sorry bolte huye. Aapne yeh kaha ki main goli khaalunga lekin sorry nahi bolunga.”

Qazi then makes another attempt to explain himself, claiming that he had jokingly apologised to Kanika. Salman questions the logic behind his statement, asking, “Aapne kisiko suna hai mazaak mazaak main sorry bolte huye life main? (Have you ever heard anyone say sorry as a joke in your life?)”

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, and airs on JioHotstar and Colors. The latest season features 16 celebrity contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

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