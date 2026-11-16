Salman Khan had a stern message for Kanika Mann during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host confronted the actress for her reaction to ScoutOP's remark about Love Gill. When Kanika attempted to defend herself, Salman lost his patience and asked her to stop justifying.

Salman Khan confronts Kanika Mann on Weekend Ka Vaar

The controversy began when ScoutOP made an objectionable comment about Love Gill during a conversation while singing the song ‘Character Dheela Hai’. Qazi Touqeer took offence to the remark and asked ScoutOP to apologize to Love. Kanika and Love initially laughed at the comment, although Love later expressed her displeasure. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned Kanika for not speaking up when the incident happened.

Salman Khan tells Kanika Mann not to raise her voice

While discussing the matter, Salman reminded Kanika that she was present when ScoutOP made the remark but did not object to it. He also brought up her earlier disagreement with Qazi Touqeer over his use of the word ‘lollipop’, which had offended her. As Kanika got into an argument with Qazi and Amrapali Dubey, Salman intervened and issued a stern warning.

“Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same," he told her. Kanika responded, “I am sorry for you." Salman immediately replied, “I am sorry for you, man." He also asked her to keep her sarcasm aside and questioned her behavior.

When Salman pointed out that Kanika had laughed during Scout's remark, she defended herself by saying, “Sab hass rahe the." Salman countered that Qazi had understood the seriousness of the comment, whereas she had not reacted appropriately.

When Kanika explained that it sometimes takes time to understand what someone has said, Salman asked, “Bahot zyada smart samajh rahi hain aap apne aap ko?" He then added, “Aap tubelight ho? Dumb ho aap?" As Kanika attempted to justify herself once again, Salman said, “I have heard all your bakwaas. You want to argue with me? I am telling you something for your good, and you want to justify? Justify, chalo kursi lao."

Salman Khan also schools Love Gill and ScoutOP

Kanika was not the only contestant on Salman's radar. The host also addressed the fallout between Love Gill and ScoutOP following comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman reminded them that Gaurav had been invited as a guest and questioned why they reacted so strongly to his jokes.

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