Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals grandfather regretted opposing Salim and Salma Khan’s marriage, reconciled 5 years later

Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to share a heartfelt lesson about family relationships, unresolved conflicts, and the regrets that can follow prolonged estrangement. Drawing from his personal life, the actor recalled a conversation with his father, Salim Khan, and opened up about how his maternal grandfather’s disapproval of his parents’ marriage kept him away from the family for years.

Salman Khan apologizes to father Salim Khan

Reflecting on the importance of resolving disagreements without delay, Salman Khan revealed that he recently apologized to his father for any shortcomings as a son. He said, “We all have regrets, and then we repent. Like the other day, I was talking to my father; we were chilling, and I told him, as a son, if I have said anything at any given point of time or I have failed you, then I am really sorry,” the actor said.

Emphasising that unresolved differences can lead to missed moments with loved ones, Salman added, “When these things happen, solve it right then. Don’t let time pass. If you had solved this the very next day, you could have spent this time with your brother,” Salman said.

Salman Khan recalls grandfather’s objection to his parents’ marriage

The actor then spoke about his maternal grandfather’s reservations about his mother Salma Khan marrying Salim Khan, who aspired to become an actor. Salman explained that his grandfather was concerned about his daughter becoming part of the film industry through her marriage.

“Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my maternal grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere,” Salman said.

Sohail Khan’s birth prompted reconciliation

Salman revealed that his grandfather remained distant from Salim Khan for five years. However, the birth of Sohail Khan prompted him to visit the family with sweets. “When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever because he had something going on in his head,” Salman recalled.

The actor added that his grandfather carried this regret throughout his life. Recalling how his mother was once turned away after returning to her parental home following an argument, Salman said, “He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t allow her into the house. He told her go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting,” the actor added.

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