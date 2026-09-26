Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan slams Rhiti Tiwari for dissing Uditi Singh and Qazi, says ‘Disrespect ki bhi ek limit hoti hai’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated rap battle that quickly moved beyond competitive banter. During a rap-based task, Uditi Singh initially refused to participate, after which Qazi Touqeer stepped in. What followed was an intense exchange between the contestants, with Rhiti Tiwari passed derogatory, abusive remarks aimed at Uditi and Qazi.

Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari

The incident is set to receive attention during Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman Khan addressing Rhiti over her choice of words. An angry Salman Khan said, "Honestly, this was one of the worst disses I’ve seen. Disrespect ki bhi ek limit hoti hai, aur aapki language us limit ko cross kar rahi thi. Sab log has rahe the, lekin kabhi-kabhi aapko khud bhi sochna chahiye ki jo ho raha hai, woh kitna sahi hai. Aap uska mazaak bana rahi thi, woh aapka mazaak bana rahi thi, but at some point, someone has to understand where to stop."



He further continued, "Aur Rhiti, ek simple sawaal hai. Agar yahi diss aapki sister par hota, toh kya aap itni easily isse hone deti? Bilkul nahi! Toh Weekend Ka Vaar mein sirf mazaak aur entertainment ki baat nahi hogi. Respect ki bhi baat hogi, aur yeh samajhna zaroori hai ki line kahan draw karni hai."

The situation became uncomfortable as Uditi was seen getting emotional and walking away from the confrontation. Qazi also objected to the language used during the battle. After the diss, Rhiti told Captain Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, “I killed it.” However, Gullu explained to her that using slurs was not appropriate.

Aman Gandhi makes Rhiti reflect on her comments

Aman Gandhi then attempted to make Rhiti understand how her family could react after watching the episode. The conversation appeared to make her pause and reflect on what had happened. However, Rhiti remained confident about her actions and told Gullu, “I don't think my dad is going to be less proud of me because of this comment.”

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