Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan slams ScoutOP for not defending Love Gill, says ‘There is no one worse than you’

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continues to intensify as host Salman Khan confronts contestant ScoutOP over his complicated equation with Love Gill. During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the superstar will be seen reprimanding Scout for failing to stand by Love despite previously referring to her as a sister-like friend.

Salman Khan Schools ScoutOP Over Love Gill Controversy

In the latest promo, Salman Khan questions ScoutOP about his behavior toward Love and his inability to defend her in front of his girlfriend Kaashvi. The host tells him, “You say she is like a sister to you, but you couldn’t defend her in front of your girlfriend.” When Salman asks, “Is Love manipulative?” Scout responds, “No, sir.” However, the host continues questioning his stance, asking, “Are you a toddler who can be manipulated so easily?”

Taking the conversation further, Salman tells ScoutOP that he should accept responsibility for his actions instead of blaming others. He says, “You should have said that the mistake was yours. You are neither standing by your girlfriend nor by your sister-like friend. If you make a commitment, you should honor it. If you have made a false commitment, then there is no one worse than you.”

Love Gill gets emotional due to ScoutOP

The controversy escalated after filmmaker Rohit Shetty questioned Love about her closeness with ScoutOP. Subsequently, ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi confronted him over their equation and asked Love to stop giving him massages. She also accused Love of manipulating ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh.

Following the backlash over her remarks, Kaashvi issued an apology. Meanwhile, an emotional Love accused ScoutOP of damaging her reputation and career, saying, "I can no longer face anyone; you have completely shattered my reputation. What will people say about me when they find out? You have just spoiled my whole career."

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 will air tonight, October 31 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

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