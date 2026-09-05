Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan unveils his first look, begins filming for reality show's grand premiere

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, with Salman Khan stepping onto the sets to film the reality show's much-awaited grand premiere. The superstar was seen striking his signature swag-filled poses on the Bigg Boss stage, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the opening episode. Dressed in a cowboy hat, half jacket, T-shirt and jeans, Salman Khan looked every bit ready to kick off another season of the controversial reality show.

Inside the whimsical Bigg Boss 20 house

This season, the makers have given the Bigg Boss house a striking makeover inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The quirky interiors combine fantasy with contemporary design, featuring a shark-themed swimming pool, a giant pink teapot that extends into a couch and a hot-air balloon converted into a seating space. The house will also reportedly have two secret rooms and a massive network of 104 cameras monitoring the contestants around the clock.



Who could enter Bigg Boss 20?

While the official contestant lineup is yet to be confirmed, several names have been doing the rounds. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Qazi Touqeer, along with rapper Yung DSA aka Yeda Yung, are among those reportedly approached or expected to participate. Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey and Aman Gandhi are also rumored to be part of the upcoming season. Isha Rikhi, Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill and Rhiti Tiwari are also said to be in consideration for the show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host of the season. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while on Colors TV, it will air at 10:30 PM.

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