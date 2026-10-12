Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s support moves Qazi Touqeer to tears, scolds Yung DSA and Scout OP

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 20 , Salman Khan gave the contestants a reality check over their behaviour. Contestant Qazi Touqeer was moved to tears as Salman extended his support to him while reprimanding Yung DSA and Scout OP for their behaviour towards him. Qazi had reportedly been suffering from dengue the previous week.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer breaks down in tears with Salman Khan’s supportive words

Salman Khan reprimanded Yung DSA and Scout OP, even calling them bullies for provoking Qazi. Moved by the superstar’s support, Qazi became emotional and shared how deeply he had been hurt by the other contestants’ behavior.

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called them out and said, “You guys went after Qazi like bullies, then he retaliated, which was also wrong. Qazi, you could have avoided them. There seems to be a bullying gang in the house. What’s with these threats you guys are making about harming each other outside? Aamrapali, why do you have double standards while passing judgments? You called Qazi a moron, a pervert. Scout, you commented on beating Mahhi. I want to ask you, Aamrapali, why are your friends given the benefit of the doubt?”

For the uninitiated, over the past week, Yung DSA and Scout OP clashed with Qazi on several occasions and allegedly attempted to provoke him. When the singer was given additional food to help him recover from his illness, they objected to it. During their arguments, Yung and Scout also reportedly threatened Qazi with consequences outside the house.

While Aamrapali defended herself, Yung and Scout apologized for their behaviour. Salman Khan also questioned Scout about the way he had rudely served food to Qazi Touqeer.

While addressing the contestants’ behavior towards Qazi, Salman revealed that the singer had been suffering from dengue. The superstar asked the housemates, “How many of you think Qazi was faking illness? Who all have suffered from dengue? I had COVID and dengue together during a film shoot, and the pain was unbearable; it felt like 10 men were beating me.”

Qazi cried as he explained the pain he had endured during his illness. He said, “Even though I had dengue, the doctor asked if my joints were hurting; my back was hurting. I said no, because I wanted to entertain. I was in a lot of pain. Kanika told me I would be given 10 eggs for protein; others objected, and I was very hurt. I fought very hard.”

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