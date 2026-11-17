The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continues to intensify, with ScoutOP's equation with Love Gill becoming a major talking point. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan questioned the gamer's growing closeness with Love and reprimanded him over his behavior. Amid the discussion, ScoutOP made a surprising personal revelation, confirming that Kaashvi is his fiancée and admitting that he feels guilty about how his actions might have affected her.

ScoutOP confirms Kaashvi is his fiancée

Following Salman's strong remarks about his friendship with Love, ScoutOP opened up about his relationship with Kaashvi. Revealing that he had never publicly spoken about their relationship before, he said, "Har second vahi tension rehta hai. She is my fiancée. Maine aaj tak kahi bola nahi tha, but she is my fiancée. Agar mere actions se usko 1 per cent bhi kharab feel hota hai toh mujhe bohot zyada regret aur guilt feel hota hai. Usne mere liye bohot kuch liya hai pichle 5-6 saalon mein. Hota hai ki galti ki hai toh sudharna hai aur sudharne ke chakkar mein aur logon ko prove karne ke chakkar mein sab pile up hota ja raha hai."

The gamer expressed regret over potentially hurting Kaashvi and acknowledged that his attempts to correct his mistakes and prove himself to others had made the situation increasingly complicated.

Salman Khan warns ScoutOP about Love Gill

Reacting to his equation with Love Gill, Salman told him, “ScoutOP, you are getting overpowered by someone else in this house. Some friends are using you, and you don't even realise that. This entire group has been revolving around Love Gill. She pretends to be so innocent that everyone rushes to save her. ScoutOP, only you have not understood her game; the rest have figured her game and moved away from Love.”

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