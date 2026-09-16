Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP gets criticized after heated fight with Arishfa Khan, says ‘Ladki touch karegi toh main...’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated confrontation between gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan during a task. What began as a disagreement quickly escalated, with both contestants getting involved in a fiery exchange. Following the episode, several clips from the argument surfaced online, triggering mixed reactions from viewers.

ScoutOP passes derogatory remarks about Arishfa Khan

During the argument, ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein." He also took a dig at Arishfa’s work, telling her, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya."

ScoutOP further questioned what Arishfa represents while asserting his own identity and association with the country. Another clip from the controversy also made its way online, in which he addressed the gaming and YouTube communities, saying, “Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon… khatam kar do."

ScoutOP shares his side of the argument

Later, while speaking to co-contestant Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP explained his version of what happened during the task. He claimed that Arishfa had hit him twice and said he had already warned her not to touch him. Recalling the incident, he said, “Mereko touch mat karna, nahi to main patak ke marunga."

Qazi and Isha Rikhi react to the confrontation

Qazi Touqeer disagreed with ScoutOP’s approach and maintained that speaking to someone in that manner was inappropriate. Scout, however, defended his stance and said that he does not distinguish between male and female contestants during a task. “Task mein ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye," he stated.

Isha Rikhi also intervened during the discussion and objected to the physical nature of the confrontation. She firmly said, “Ye thappad wali baat galat hai." The incident has since become a major talking point among viewers, with social media users debating the conduct of both contestants and the boundaries of task-related confrontations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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