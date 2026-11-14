Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP shaves his head after heated fight with Love Gill, leaves housemates stunned

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an unexpected turn as ScoutOP makes a shocking decision following a heated exchange with fellow contestant Love Gill. In the latest promo, the contestant is seen shaving off all his hair, leaving Love and the other housemates stunned. His drastic decision has added a new twist to the ongoing tensions inside the house.

What led to ScoutOP and Love Gill's argument?

The disagreement reportedly began after ScoutOP commented on Love Gill's pyjamas. Voicing her objection, Love made it clear that she found his comment inappropriate and did not wish to continue the conversation. She confronted him, saying, "Maine tujhe freedom di aur tu is freedom ka aise use kar raha hai. Kis baat ka mazaak kar raha hai? Kya lagti hoon main tumhari? Mujhe nahi baat karni is cheez par."

ScoutOP, meanwhile, appeared visibly affected by the confrontation and seemed keen to speak to Love. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when he was seen climbing the artificial snake structure in the garden area, leaving other contestants concerned.

ScoutOP shaves his head

As ScoutOP made his way towards the bathroom, Uditi Singh was heard asking him not to do anything severe. However, he proceeded to shave his head completely, surprising everyone inside the house. His sudden transformation left Love visibly taken aback, while the other housemates watched in disbelief.

The promo further captures ScoutOP breaking down in tears, with an emotional flashback featuring moments between him and Love. When Love questions his decision to go bald, ScoutOP responds, "Tu kyun stress leke baithi hai? Tera toh stress hat gaya."

The unexpected move has raised questions about Scout's emotional state and the changing equation between him and Love.

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