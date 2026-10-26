Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP’s girlfriend Kaashvi issues an apology for accusing Love Gill of ‘trapping’ gamer on the show

Gaming influencer Kaashvi Hiranandani has issued an apology after her remarks about Love Gill and ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20 sparked a wave of criticism online. Kaashvi, who is ScoutOP’s girlfriend, questioned Love’s closeness to the gamer during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, suggesting that Love had ‘trapped and manipulated’ him. Following the backlash, she has admitted that she got carried away and could have chosen her words more carefully.

Kaashvi Hiranandani clarifies her remarks about Love Gill

Love and ScoutOP have maintained that their bond is platonic and sibling-like. However, Kaashvi’s comments on national television did not sit well with several viewers, who accused her of targeting Love and making assumptions about her intentions.

Addressing the controversy in her Instagram story, Kaashvi clarified that her intention was to hold ScoutOP accountable for what she perceived as his mistakes, rather than judge Love. She wrote, "My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved."

Kaashvi further acknowledged that her emotions had influenced her choice of words and that she had no right to judge another person’s character. Denying that she intended to encourage online hate against Love, she stated, "I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her. I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across."

She also admitted that social media discussions suggesting Love was deliberately playing a strategy had affected her perspective. However, Kaashvi recognised that she should not have allowed online speculation to influence her judgment or dictate how Love should behave. Apologising to those hurt by her comments, she concluded, "It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt (sic)."

Rohit Shetty addresses Love Gill and ScoutOP’s bond

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Love and ScoutOP’s friendship has been affected by the controversy, with Love reportedly refusing to interact with the gamer following Kaashvi’s allegations.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, filmmaker Rohit Shetty stepped in as host in place of Salman Khan. He questioned Love and ScoutOP about their growing closeness and advised them to maintain boundaries while being mindful of how their equation was being perceived by audiences on national television.

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