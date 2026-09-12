Bigg Boss 20, September 11, Episode Highlights: Kanika Mann fires back at Yung DSA’s ‘inappropriate’ remark; House gets punishment

Bigg Boss 20, September 11 Episode Highlights: Today’s episode was full of drama, with Aasif Khan and Aman Gandhi getting engaged in a heated argument over class and local train remarks. However, the biggest highlight was the ugly spat between Kanika Mann and Captain Yung DSA.

Things haven’t been well between Kanika and Yung DSA ever since she lost her lifeline. They got engaged in an argument over house duties, but it soon turned personal. Their spat was focused on women using the men's washroom in BB house. It began with Yung DSA teasing Gullu and Kanika over their brewing closeness, which led to an ‘inappropriate’ remark as described by Kanika.

Kanika opposed being given an extra house duty and took a dig at Yung’s captaincy, saying the captain was not supposed to do any work. She went ahead and asked how Yung would now manage his meals and offered to help him chew his food. Yung replied, “Nahate Time Bhi Bula Lo.”

This remark sparked the argument to a whole new level, with Kanika reacting strongly against it. Several contestants came in support of Kanika and questioned Yung’s captaincy. During the heated exchange, the rapper told Kanika to stop behaving like a television actor, which again irked her. She replied by saying, “I’m a proud television actor.”

Later on, Aman Gandhi advised Yung to not invite such trouble for him, which can make him look inappropriate on the screen. Aasif Khan disagreed and shared his POV, which led to a completely different fight over class and local train travel.

In another stance, Mahhi Vijj and Aamrapali Dubey got involved in a heated argument when the Bhojpuri actress joked about how every housemate will now have to eat food prepared by Uditi Singh. The comment didn’t sit well with Mahhi, and she raised her voice against this. Later, when Aamrapali realised her mistake, she went and apologized to Uditi.

Meanwhile, Yung DSA was caught sleeping during the day, which is a violation of a major house rule. As a result, Bigg Boss called the housemates to the living room and punished the house by cutting 30 per cent of the ration.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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