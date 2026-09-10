Bigg Boss 20, September 9 Episode Highlights: Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer almost get into physical fight during heated captaincy task

Bigg Boss 20, September 9 Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with light-hearted banter between Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, and Aman Gandhi in the kitchen while making rotis. Mary Kom calls Rhiti Tiwari 'moti' while talking about her with Love Gill and Aasif Khan. The latter two ask her not to use such words to label someone.

The next day, Mary and Rhiti argue over kitchen duties. The professional boxer claims Rhiti didn't do any chores, but the latter disagrees. "I respect you, but I won't take sh*t from you,' Rhiti hits back at Mary. However, a few moments later, they hug and resolve the dispute. In the bedroom area, Amrapali asks Qazi if he thinks people take him seriously, pointing to his dramatic personality. Rohed Khan expresses dislike towards Qazi.

Kanika Mann opens up about her personal life, reveals she has been in an ‘on-and-off’ relationship for 4 years; says her ex can’t be in the Bigg Boss house as they broke up almost 2 years ago. Rhiti recalls getting death threats for carrying the tag of 'Manoj Tiwari's daughter.' Arishfa and Isha pull Gullu's leg for his equation with Kanika by asking if the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is her sister. However, Kanika asks Isha not to encourage such jokes as she doesn't want any such angle around her.

As the episode proceeds, Bigg Boss unveils the last round for the captaincy task. For those unversed, Aasif Khan, Yung DSA and Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) are the final contenders in the race. After the captaincy task starts, the entire house turns chaotic. Contestants get extremely aggressive as they try to protect their popcorn glasses and strengthen their captaincy chances. Scout punches and breaks Gullu’s popcorn glass.

Aasif loses his cool and abuses Qazi during the argument, while Qazi refuses to back down. The heated confrontation almost turns into a physical fight, and fellow housemates step in to prevent things from turning more violent. Yung and Aamrapali argue. The former says women pushed him awkwardly and slams the 'woman card' being used during the activity.

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