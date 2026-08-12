Bigg Boss 20 Trailer: Salman Khan introduces major ‘extra life’ twist for all contestants; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up to return with Salman Khan as host, but the upcoming season promises to change the rules of the game. The newly released trailer introduces a unique concept called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’, which could give contestants an additional lease on their journey inside the house. The new twist is expected to add another layer of strategy, forcing contestants to rethink their alliances and decisions.

Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Out

The trailer opens with two warriors engaged in an intense battle before Salman Khan arrives and brings the fight to an end. He then introduces the season’s central concept, saying, "Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega."

It translates to, "Every year, the game in Bigg Boss changes. This time, it’s not just the game but also the way it is played that will change. ‘Jeevan Daan’ may sound simple, but it’s not as straightforward as it seems. The rest will become clear once you’re inside the house."

Who could enter Bigg Boss 20?

Several names have been doing the rounds as potential contestants for the upcoming season. The reported names include Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Jannat Zubair, Urfi Javed, Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu, Anjali Arora, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Ruru Thakur, Santy Sharma and Ridhima Gupta. However, the official contestant lineup is yet to be confirmed.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date

With a fresh gameplay element and Salman returning as host, the new season of Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.