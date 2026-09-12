Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh breaks down talking about ex boyfriend Karan Wahi and earlier 'marriage plans'

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh recently opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Ahead of the reality show’s premiere, reports had suggested that the former couple could enter the house together. However, Uditi eventually stepped into the show alone. In the latest episode, she spoke about her relationship with Karan while interacting with fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, and Aman Gandhi.

Uditi says Karan would be ‘any other contestant’

When Mahhi brought up the speculation surrounding Karan Wahi’s possible entry, Uditi said that she had moved on. Without taking his name initially, she said his presence in the house would not have made much difference to her. “Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti. Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on,” she said.

Uditi then opened up about how she and Karan first met. She revealed that she had messaged him on Instagram regarding a restaurant in London. Karan was in the city for three days, and the two eventually met while spending time with his friends. Their conversations continued after the meeting, and around two months later, they began dating.

‘We were quite serious about dating and then marriage’

Speaking about their relationship, Uditi revealed that things had become serious, especially during the lockdown. After moving to India, she was looking for opportunities at an MNC while staying closer to Karan. The couple had even discussed marriage before their relationship ended. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi wala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said.

Uditi breaks down while recalling their breakup

While talking about the difficult phase, Uditi became emotional and broke down in tears. Mahhi Vij and the other contestants immediately rallied around her, comforting her as she opened up about the relationship. Uditi and Karan were together for more than two years before ending their relationship in 2022.