Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens hails host Salman Khan for giving reality check to Rhiti Tiwari

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 is making headlines for host Salman Khan, scolding Rhiti Tiwari and giving her a reality check for her behaviour in the BB house. The episode turned out very well and is trending on social media, with netizens reacting to it. Here's how netizens found the Weekend Ka Vaar.

A social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Salman to Rhiti: Nobody knew you till you came to Bigg Boss. SALMAN WAS DROPPING TRUTH BOMBS yesterday! No sugarcoating, no unnecessary drama. Just straight-up reality checks. WKW was WKW-ing! #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #RhitiTiwari." Another one wrote, "Much-needed clip. I’m loving this old @BeingSalmanKhan who’s standing by right things dekh lo iss #RhitiTiwari ke aggression ka level it is #QaziTouqeer Jisne calmly handle kiya hai iss batmiz ko #BiggBoss20."

A third user praised the host and tweeted, "#SalmanKhan ate and left no crumbs today. #RhitiTiwari ko bash krne ke bad he even said how can you still smile after all this. He was absolutely not in a mood to take any nonsense from the bully gang. Peak cinema was this for me @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss20."

Another one commented, "Weekend Ka Vaar dekhne ke baad honestly, Rhiti Tiwari interesting lag rahi hai. Har baat se agree karna zaroori nahi, but at least woh apni baat clearly rakhti hai. Ab dekhna hai game aage kaise khelti hai. #RhitiTiwari #BiggBoss20."

For the unversed, Rhiti Tiwari engaged in an ugly spat with Uditi Singh and Qazi Taqueer during a task. Realizing her mistake, Rhiti apologised to her fellow mates and the nation after the host gave her a reality check.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 features a new format in which contestants get two chances to survive their journey in the house. Rohed Khan has already been eliminated from the season. The reality show airs on Colors TV and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

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ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan slams Rhiti Tiwari for dissing Uditi Singh and Qazi, says ‘Disrespect ki bhi ek limit hoti hai’