Bigg Boss 20: Who is Rohed Khan? Meet the Austrian actor who had a connection with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 20 has brought several familiar and fresh faces into the spotlight, and Rohed Khan is among the contestants attracting attention. Actor and model, Rohed has already appeared in Bollywood projects as well. However, his entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show carries an interesting personal connection with the superstar himself.

Who is Rohed Khan?

Rohed was reportedly born in 1995 and is 31-years-old. He hails from Austria and began his career as a model before venturing into acting. He is multilingual and speaks German, Farsi, English, and Hindi. His film debut came with Tejas in 2023, where he played antagonist Sarqalam. He later appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Rohed Khan’s Salman Khan manifestation

Years before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rohed met Salman while the actor was shooting in Austria. During their encounter, Rohed introduced himself and told Salman that he hoped to work with him someday. He even shared a photograph with the superstar as his first Instagram post, describing the moment as something he had manifested.

That wish has now taken an unexpected turn. During Rohed’s introduction on Bigg Boss 20, Salman recalled their earlier meeting and described him as “loyal,” while also remembering their interaction on the sets of Tiger. Their reunion on the Bigg Boss stage added a new layer to Rohed’s reality-show debut.

Beyond Bollywood, Rohed has built an international portfolio with projects such as Sarzameen and Detective Sherdil. He was also cast alongside Golshifteh Farahani in the international drama Les Clochettes de Kaboul (When She Hears The Bells). Reportedly, he had signed Squid Game but chose Bade Miyan Chote Miyan due to scheduling conflicts. He had also apparently auditioned for Karan Johar’s Takht.

Rohed Khan and Zareen Khan dating rumours

In 2025, Rohed made buzz after being spotted with actress Zareen Khan, sparking dating rumours. The two were also seen celebrating Diwali together. However, Rohed later dismissed the speculation, stating that they were simply good friends who had met for dinner.

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