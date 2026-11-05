Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA admits to cheating on girlfriend Samiksha 10 Times; Rapper now fears losing her

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an emotional moment as contestants received special messages from their families ahead of Diwali. However, what began as an overwhelming experience for rapper Yung DSA soon turned into an unexpected revelation about his relationship with girlfriend Samiksha, popularly known as Sama. The contestant admitted to cheating on her multiple times and expressed fear that he might have lost her while staying inside the reality show.

Yung DSA gets emotional after hearing parents' message

As part of the 'Sandeshe Aate Hain' task, housemates were given an opportunity to listen to recorded messages from their loved ones. They had to choose between sacrificing one of their two remaining lives to let another contestant hear their family's message or protecting their position in the game. While most contestants decided to make the emotional sacrifice, Mahhi Vij chose to retain her life.

Kanika Mann was given the opportunity to play a message from Yung DSA's parents. Although she initially pretended that she would prioritize the game over the emotional gesture, she soon revealed that it was a prank and played the recording. Hearing his parents' voices left the rapper emotional, and he broke down in tears.

Yung DSA confesses to cheating on girlfriend

After the recording ended, Yung DSA expressed concern over his girlfriend Samiksha's absence from the message. He wondered why his mother had not mentioned her, following which he shared an unexpected confession with fellow contestant ScoutOP. The rapper admitted to being unfaithful to his girlfriend on several occasions and feared that his actions might have cost him their relationship.

During their conversation, Yung was heard saying, "Kho daala re Scout Samiksha ko… kho daala maine Samiksha ko. Maine cheat kiya hai usko, bahot baar. 10 baar alag-alag time." (I have lost Samiksha... Scout I have lost her. I cheated on her 10 times!)

Yung DSA fears Samiksha may have found out

Reacting to the revelation, ScoutOP asked him, “Toh bhi tere saath rahi na?" (Despite that she is still in a relationship with you.) Yung responded, “Nahi, pata nahi tha usko. Jab main yaha pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga." (No she wasn't aware. When I came here, she must have known.)

His confession suggests that the rapper is worried about the possibility of Samiksha discovering him cheating while he is away from her. Whether the two will address the situation after his exit from the show remains to be seen. The emotional exchange has also added an unexpected personal twist to Yung DSA's journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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