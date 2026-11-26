Bigg Boss 20 has seen high-voltage drama as tensions between housemates escalated following the nomination task. From Yung DSA and ScoutOP’s ugly war of words to fresh disagreements between Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan, the episode was packed with confrontations. Meanwhile, the nomination process concluded with six contestants landing in the danger zone.

Yung DSA and ScoutOP’s argument takes an ugly turn

The biggest highlight of the episode was the heated argument between Yung DSA and ScoutOP. The disagreement began when ScoutOP stopped Yung from interrupting him while he was speaking to Aamrapali Dubey. They questioned each other’s personalities, behaviour and understanding of situations. Yung DSA declares that he wants to break ScoutOP’s ego and make him humble.

Six contestants face the threat of eviction

The nomination task continued from the previous episode, with two more contestants joining the list after Gullu's nomination. Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Gullu are already nominated, while ScoutOP remained permanently nominated for the entire season following Bigg Boss' decision.

Mahhi Vij became the next contestant to receive the maximum nomination votes. Aamrapali Dubey followed her, also securing enough votes to face the week's eviction threat. With this, six housemates were nominated including Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Gullu, Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, and ScoutOP.

Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann have differences

Following the nominations, conversations about fellow contestants continued across the house. Kanika Mann appeared unhappy with Mahhi Vij, while Mahhi expressed her reservations about Kanika's attitude, describing her as someone who gave off negative energy. She also questioned Kanika's arguments with Qazi, calling them fake. Apart from this, Qazi Touqeer and Arishfa Khan were seen engaging in another argument over rude and disrespectful communication.

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