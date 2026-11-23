Street rapper Yung DSA, who is currently seen on Bigg Boss 20, has released his new rap single, Hood Talk. The Pune-based artist is widely known for his viral track Yeda Yung. With the new release, he gives listeners a glimpse into his roots in Yerwada, the streets, culture, and experiences that shaped his journey.

Hood Talk celebrates Yung DSA's Yerwada roots

Blending Hindi, Marathi and Pune's distinctive street dialect, Hood Talk reflects the rapper's voice. The track opens with transforming a traditional chant from his childhood into a spirited expression of community pride. Across two energetic verses, Yung DSA takes on his rivals, embraces his identity as the Hoodstar and puts 06, the final digits of Yerwada's pin code, on the hip-hop map.

One line that captures the song's essence is: 'what you call the hood, we just call the chowk'. Amid the lyrics, a reference to his family now paying household bills in cash offers a glimpse into how his musical journey has transformed their lives.

Yung DSA opens up about his new rap single

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, YUNG DSA said, "People know me from TV now, and I’m grateful for that love, but my story started on the chowks of Yerwada. 'Hood Talk' is a reminder that no matter how big the stage gets, I’m still the same kid from 06. I didn't want to water down my slang or explain my culture. This one is straight from my streets, for my people."

Viewers can watch Yung DSA every day in Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV daily at 10:30 PM.

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