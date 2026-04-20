Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte credits Rakhi Sawant for winning Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, gets warm welcome; Video

The entertaining sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has finally concluded with Tanvi Kolte emerging as the winner. The final episode of the show was aired last night, with the two final contestants, Tanvi and Raqesh Bapat, holding their breath before the winner was finally announced on the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality TV show. Check out the Twitter reactions!

Tanvi Kolte wins Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6

Hosted by actor, producer, and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 ended on a rather emotional note. The rollercoaster ride of the emerging actress in the Marathi TV industry, Tanvi Kolte, concluded with her taking home the winning trophy. She defeated Raqesh Bapat, Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayed in the grand finale of the reality TV show and won a Rs 15 lakh cash prize. The Tu Aashiqui fame, Raqesh, came second in the race.

A video of Tanvi and Rakhi Sawant is going viral, in which the latter is seen stating that Kolte defeated the other contestants because of her. Rakhi told the media that the day she met the Marathi artist, she told her that she would be winning the show.

After her predictions came true, Sawant stated that since she has a mole on her tongue, it all happened as manifested. Tanvi happily accepted Rakhi’s claims and stated, “Rakhi k pass til hai aur bada dil hai. (Rakhi has a mole and a big heart.)”

After Tanvi Kolte returned home after her 100-day-long journey, she was given a warm and traditional welcome at her Mumbai home. A video shared by Vidhi Shah on her Instagram shows Tanvi standing at the door with the trophy, and they family gathered around to welcome them.

Her acquaintance decorated a puja ki thali and applied a tilak on Tanvi’s forehead. She also offered her and the trophy some auspicious flowers and performed aarti for them. Soon, Tanvi entered the home and celebrated her victory with her friends and family.

Soon after Tanvi was announced the winner of the show, Twitter started buzzing with congratulatory messages.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna opens up on rejecting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: 'It is my loss, I'm losing crores but...'