Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 19: Anupama stands against Kaveri to help Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 19, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Anupama and Abhira praying to God. They wish to have everything go smoothly on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Poddars are stunned to see Kaveri’s happy mood while packing a special gift. When Vidya and Manisha question, Kaveri informs them that her husband’s beloved sister is coming to tie Rakhi to her. Kaveri makes Krish and Aryan excited as she shares that she has hired a professional chef to see all the food arrangements.

Manish hosts Anupama while Kaveri hosts Leela and Vanraj

Manish tells Surekha about Anupama’s upcoming visit to the Goenka house. They meet and greet Anupama as she comes to their house. She also brings along Nandita for help. Manish notices Anupama's inability to walk properly. Anupama asks him not to worry as she will still win the race. Manish is elated to see Anupama’s conviction.

Kaveri awaits her sister-in-law’s arrival. Ruhi gets jealous as she spots Armaan and Abhira whispering and smiling together. Kaveri welcomes Leela and Vanraj. All family members are shocked to see a different side of Kaveri in front of Leela.

Leela complains about Kaveri not inviting her before. Kaveri asks her to forget whatever has passed by and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them. As Kaveri introduces Leela to Poddars, Abhira mentions about having a word with Anupama. Vanraj feels he can never get rid of Anupama’s shadow. He gets angry.

Manish and Surekha cook with Anupama. Kaveri observes Leela’s spoiled mood and questions if Abhira said something that has hurt her. Leela replies she is fine. Kaveri warns Abhira not to utter anything wrong or bring up the matter of her name-changing decision.

Abhira helps Kaveri

Abhira refuses to change her name to Pratibha. She discusses the same with Armaan who also believes that Abhira’s name is her identity and she should never lose it. He also talks about their hashtag AbhiMaan.

Manish and Anupama have a conversation about how one should never let go of their original self. Manish gives his phone to Anupama so that she can film her kitchen experience at his house and he can also enjoy the footage.

Kaveri worries after she learns the chef she employed met with an accident. Abhira decides to help her. She calls Manish for help. Anupama picks it up and comes to know about Abhira’s problem. She makes up her mind to aid Abhira.

Leela demands food from Kaveri, who is concerned if Abhira will live up to her promise. Abhira amazes one and all as she and Anupama make an entry along with the food. Vanraj taunts Anupama while Armaan hails Abhira. Ruhi gets disappointed with Manish for once again coming to Abhira’s rescue.

Abhira and Anupama discover about each others’ problems

Kaveri inquires with Vanraj about his connection with Anupama. She thinks about how Abhira disturbed her guests’ mood by making Anupama a part of their celebrations.

Abhira and Anupama console each other. Armaan fails to spot Anupama in the kitchen and begins romancing Abhira. When he realizes her presence, he gets shy and leaves. Anupama has a hearty laugh. She gets teary-eyed while reminiscing some lovely memories with Anuj.

Anupama sees Aadhya in her imagination. She keeps asking Anupama to locate her as she is in danger. Abhira discovers about Aadhya’s situation. She hopes for Anupama’s reunion with Aadhya.

Ruhi advises Abhira to quickly declare her decision. Anupama learns about Kaveri’s idea to change Abhira’s name. She suggests Abhira should not give in as it will impact her real identity. Ruhi overhears the same and plans to convey it to Kaveri.

Abhira and Anupama’s strong stand against Kaveri

Anupama tries to influence Kaveri’s mind regarding her decision to change Abhira’s name. Armaan also gets to know about the same. He confronts Kaveri, who gets enraged at Anupama. Leela comments about Anupama instigating fights everywhere. Abhira speaks up for herself. Armaan announces that he will also change his name if Abhira is made to do so.

Kaveri humiliates Anupama for provoking Abhira. She shouts at Anupama. Anupama and Abhira take a stand for themselves as they are not ready to compromise with their self-respect. They give a long speech on how a woman should never lose their identity or settle for less in any aspect of life. Armaan applauds them.

Abhira, Ruhi, and Anupama dance together. Poddars and Shahs mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Anupama insists that Abhira should tie Rakhi to Ruhi. Anupama misses Anuj as all the couples shake a leg with each other. She dances with Anuj in her imagination. The episode concludes here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

