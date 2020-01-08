Bigg Boss 13: After Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhrima Tuli inside the house

After Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhrima Tuli inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and asks her if he can follow her to the bedroom.

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla seems to be in awe of Madhurima Tuli. Sidharth is usually seen as the angry young man inside the Bigg Boss house but seldom do we see his flirtatious side. In the past, Sidharth was seen whispering sweet nothings in Devoleena's ears. He was also found hitting off well with Shefali Bagga and most recently, his cute banter and growing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill became the talk of Bigg Boss 13. In a new promo that surfaced on the internet, the actor is found flirting with Madhurima Tuli now.

Madhurima asks Sidharth what he felt about her as she entered Bigg Boss 13. The latter gives a cheeky response and asks her if he could follow her to the bedroom. Madhurima blushes and leaves but it seems like Sidharth has his heart on his sleeve. While Madhurima patches up with Vishal, Sidharth follows her to the living area and stands outside in the garden, signaling her as she is in conversation with Vishal. The actor is seen making loved up gestures for Madhurima and even the latter is leaving no chance to flirt back. Check out the video:

Sidharth talks to Madhurima in sign language and asks her how much more time while she indicates five minutes. The two also exchange flying kisses across the living area. After a number of controversies and arguments taking place inside the house, this new chemistry is sure to turn the tables in the game. Apart from this, the contestants in the house also partake in the captaincy task where they are asked to burn posters of other members whom they do not wish to see as the new captain of the house.

