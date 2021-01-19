Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya fights with Abhinav & Rubina; Says ‘Ye biwi ka nahi ho saka, kisi aur ka kya hoga’

Rubina and Rahul have an argument and drag each other's partners during a task in the reality show. Rubina accuses Rahul of using her relationship to be in limelight.

Fans of Bigg Boss 14 will be witnessing another high voltage fight between contestants during the task. Once again Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik will lock horns in the upcoming episode. The new promo shows Rahul and Rubina arguing over some issue during a task. Their verbal spat turned into a heated argument once Rahul dragged Abhinav Shukla's name. Rubina could not take it and started dragging Rahul’s partner's name. Other contestants also try to intervene and stop their fight.

The promo shows, Rahul saying to Abhinav, “Ye biwi ka nahi ho saka, kisi aur ka kya hoga bhai.” Upon this, Rubina loses her cool and replies to him, “Tu kaun hai certificate dene wala, tere mein to himmat nahi hai ki apni partner ko is show me lekar aaye.” Rahul did not stop here, he also said that Abhinav Shukla is dhokebaaz. As the matter heats up, Abhinav Shukla came to Rubina’s rescue and pushed Rahul away. Other contestants also came to stop a physical fight.

The nasty fight between them turned the whole environment tense. Meanwhile, viewers will get to see Vikas Gupta’s re-entry in the show. He has re-entered the show for the third time.

Take a look at the promo here:

Recently, Devoleena had also entered the show in the place of Eijaz Khan, who had to leave the show due to some personal reasons. Vikas Gupta had left the show last week owing to ill health, but now, he has once again came back in the show.

