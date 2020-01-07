EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mom speaks on aggression in the house, "There are no rules this time"

Rashami Desai's mother opens up on contestants showing aggression inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and says that there are no rules this time.

Bigg Boss 13 has constantly been in the news for a couple of weeks as each passing episode is giving way to a bunch of controversies and heated arguments inside the house. When the new season premiered, it seemed quieter than the previous seasons but as the competition turned fierce and new entrants made way into the house, season 13 has come under negative light for the lewd comments, ugly fights, controversies and aggression on the part of the contestants. Host too has shown his disapproval of such behaviour in the house a number of times. Be it the verbal spat between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh or exchange of insulting remarks between and Sidharth Shukla, this season has taken the level of controversies a step higher.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai's mother raised her objection on Sidharth Shukla badmouthing her daughter and Mahira Sharma's mother passing 'bedroom' comment on her. Rashami Desai's mother says that she has always taught her daughter to remain calm and composed and that is the reason she has stayed indifferent all this while. However, after the kind of comments passed on her inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, she has reached a saturation level and her outburst is justified. Further talking about the aggression of the contestants inside the house, she says that there are no rules this time.

She recollects how there were strict rules in the previous seasons where the contestants were forbidden to pass personal comments and get physical inside the house but she feels that season 13 lacks rules. She addresses Rashami as Pari, meaning angel and says that she never wanted her to take part in the show. Rashami Desai's mother also stated that she wants her to leave the game and return home.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother SLAMS Siddharth & Mahira's mom over 'bedroom' comment

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More