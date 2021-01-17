EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan to leave Bigg Boss house for THIS reason; Actor moving from the show ‘voluntarily’

Eijaz Khan will be leaving the Big Boss house ver soon due to prior work engagements and commitments.

Eijaz Khan is going to leave Bigg Boss house for other commitments! Actor Eijaz Khan is, inarguably, among the strongest contenders in this year’s Bigg Boss. While he was the first one to make it to the finals and has been among the most efficient taskmasters, Eijaz will have to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house for professional reasons.

A source told PINKVILLA, “Eijaz has had a great run on the show so far. But he will have to leave the house because of work reasons. Since the duration of the show has increased, the schedule is coinciding with Eijaz’s another professional commitment. He doesn’t like to keep people waiting and hamper their schedules. The crew has been out of work for a while because of the pandemic, so he wanted to be on time in order to help the crew earn. This is why he’s decided to move out of the show voluntarily in order to be on time with his other show’s schedule.”

While his fans will definitely miss him on Bigg Boss, we are sure Eijaz will win hearts yet again on screen with his performance.

